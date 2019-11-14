Lakers' Dwight Howard: Fares well from charity stripe
Howard tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Lakers' 120-94 win over the Warriors.
With Anthony Davis (ribs) missing his first game of the season, there were a few more center minutes to go around for both Howard and JaVale McGee, who overwhelmed a banged-up Golden State squad. Prior to Wednesday's game, Howard had largely outperformed McGee, but the fantasy upside for both big men will be capped so long as Davis' injury isn't a long-term concern.
