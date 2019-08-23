Lakers' Dwight Howard: Finalizing move to Lakers
Howard is on the verge of reaching a buyout with the Grizzlies and plans to sign a contract with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the deal will be non-guaranteed, as the Lakers need Howard to "show he's made changes in how he conducts himself." Lakers players were also reportedly involved in the process.
Howard shores up the Lakers' center depth following the loss of DeMarcus Cousins to an ACL tear. Howard appeared in just nine games last season due to a lower-back/glute injury. He played well in 2017-18, averaging 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists in 30.4 minutes. That said, it seems unlikely Howard will see that kind of a role during his age 33 season. Assuming Howard's deal ends up guaranteed, he'll be competing for minutes with Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee at center. Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James could spent spot minutes at the position as well. Given the nature of the contract, the marriage between the Lakers and Howard could fall apart quickly, but there is certainly fantasy upside for Howard if the relationship ends up being tenable.
