Lakers' Dwight Howard: Gets extended run off bench

Howard tallied 16 points (8-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 23 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 win over the Hornets.

Howard recorded his first double-double of the season on Sunday and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor. While JaVale McGee is the presumed starter on a nightly basis, Howard is definitely going to have an impact, and we'll often see nights like this as long as he stays healthy. His age and propensity for injury mean that we'll likely lose him to a few back-to-backs along the way, and on those days, it's probably wise to throw your focus to McGee as a low-ownership target.