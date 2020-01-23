Lakers' Dwight Howard: Getting first start of season
Howard will start Thursday's contest against the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
With JaVale McGee (illness) sidelined, Howard will step into a starting role for the first time since Nov. 18 of last season. In the 10 games this season that Howard has garnered at least 24 minutes, he has averaged 9.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.
