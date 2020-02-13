Lakers' Dwight Howard: Goes for double-double
Howard had 14 points (4-6 FG, 6-12 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's overtime win over the Nuggets.
Howard continues to play well for the Lakers, and he'll head into the All-Star break with consecutive double-doubles. Howard's 30 minutes marked a new season high, and he even started the second half at center over JaVale McGee. The veteran will head to Chicago for All-Star Weekend, where he'll take part in Saturday night's Slam Dunk Contest.
