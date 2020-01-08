Lakers' Dwight Howard: Grabs 13 boards Tuesday

Howard totaled eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 victory over New York.

Howard matched his season-high with 13 rebounds while adding five blocks for the second straight game. Anthony Davis (back) was unable to return after taking a hard fall and seems likely to miss the upcoming two-game road trip. Both Howard and JaVale McGee could each receive a small bump with Davis' center minutes out of the equation. Howard could be worth a look if you need rebounds and blocks.