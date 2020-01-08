Lakers' Dwight Howard: Grabs 13 boards Tuesday
Howard totaled eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 victory over New York.
Howard matched his season-high with 13 rebounds while adding five blocks for the second straight game. Anthony Davis (back) was unable to return after taking a hard fall and seems likely to miss the upcoming two-game road trip. Both Howard and JaVale McGee could each receive a small bump with Davis' center minutes out of the equation. Howard could be worth a look if you need rebounds and blocks.
More News
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Gets involved in block party•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Contributions lacking in win•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Produces in win•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Unable to deliver Thursday•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Delivers season-high 20 in loss•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Effective off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...