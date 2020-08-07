Howard generated eight points (2-4 FG, 4-8 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes in Thursday's 113-97 loss to the Rockets.

Howard turned out to be one of the bright spots for the Lakers on Thursday, as he seemed to show no ill effects from his knee injury. Coach Frank Vogel benched JaVale McGee to experiment with a smaller lineup, but he elected to send Howard out anyway. Howard looked better than he has all season, and although his minutes will continue to be capped, his participation was an encouraging sign.