Lakers' Dwight Howard: Hauls in game-high 16 boards

Howard tallied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Magic.

Howard was oddly inefficient Wednesday but still managed a game-high 16 rebounds. He continues to play well with Anthony Davis (back) off the floor despite playing behind JaVale McGee. Howard's current value has a clear shelf-life but as long as Davis is sidelined, Howard is worth a look in 12-team leagues for those in need of big-man numbers.