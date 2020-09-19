Howard finished with 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 16 minutes during Friday's 126-114 victory over Denver.

Howard had his best game of the postseason thus far, giving the Lakers some much-needed production off the bench. Both he and Anthony Davis were able to split the bulk of the center minutes, limiting Nikola Jokic to just 21 points in 25 minutes. Howard and JaVale McGee are going to be rolled out as required and so this kind of performance should not be expected on a regular basis.