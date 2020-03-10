Lakers' Dwight Howard: Out with illness
Howard won't play Tuesday against the Nets due to an upset stomach.
The veteran big man wasn't originally listed on the injury report, so the upset stomach appears to be a recent development. Anthony Davis (elbow) and JaVale McGee will handle the bulk of the work at center for the Lakers.
