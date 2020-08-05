Howard (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Howard has been battling the issue since the start of seeding play, but it did not prevent him from playing in any of the Lakers' first three games. However, with the No. 1 seed in the West locked up, the Lakers will hold Howard out -- likely on a precautionary basis. Coach Frank Vogel said he hopes to have Howard back for Thursday's matchup against Houston.