Lakers' Dwight Howard: Perfect from field again

Howard finished Sunday's contest with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-5 FT) and six rebounds in 17 minutes during the Lakers' 113-104 loss to the Raptors.

Howard's perfect performance from the field marked the fourth time in his last seven games he's gone without missing a field goal. Considering the big man is sporting an absurd field-goal percentage of 88.2 in the month of November, and 78.8 percent on the season, the Lakers may look to utilize the 33-year-old's incredible efficiency more as the season continues.