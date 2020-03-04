Lakers' Dwight Howard: Perfect from field
Howard racked up 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Sixers.
Howard's playing time off the bench remains steady and while his scoring figures have been a bit inconsistent, he can produce at a decent rate in specific categories such as rebounds and field-goal percentages. He will likely remain as the Lakers' backup center moving forward, but he can still be productive on a fantasy perspective given the right scenario.
More News
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Goes for double-double•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Records seventh double-double•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Produces 12 points, eight boards•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Double-double vs. Spurs•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Scores 14 in starting role•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Getting first start of season•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...