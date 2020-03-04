Lakers' Dwight Howard: Perfect from field

Howard racked up 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Sixers.

Howard's playing time off the bench remains steady and while his scoring figures have been a bit inconsistent, he can produce at a decent rate in specific categories such as rebounds and field-goal percentages. He will likely remain as the Lakers' backup center moving forward, but he can still be productive on a fantasy perspective given the right scenario.