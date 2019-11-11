Lakers' Dwight Howard: Perfect from the field again
Howard finished Sunday's contest with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-5 FT) and six rebounds in 17 minutes during the Lakers' 113-104 loss to the Raptors.
Howard's perfect performance from the field marked the fourth time in his last seven games he's gone without missing a field goal. Considering the big man is sporting an absurd field-goal percentage of 88.2 in the month of November, and 78.8 percent on the season, the Lakers may look to utilize the 33-year-old's incredible efficiency more as the season continues.
