Howard saw 13 minutes of action in Sunday's Game 2 against Denver, finishing with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and a steal.

Howard was a major difference-maker in Game 1, serving as a defensive antagonist to Nikola Jokic, while scoring a postseason-high 13 points, to go with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. While he wasn't nearly as effective Sunday night, Howard still brought energy and athleticism to the Lakers' front line, though he was whistled for a technical foul on his way to finishing with five personals. Prior to Game 2, coach Frank Vogel hinted that he was considering starting Howard over JaVale McGee, but for now the Lakers appear set on sticking with their traditional starting five.