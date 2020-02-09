Lakers' Dwight Howard: Produces 12 points, eight boards
Howard finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-5 FT) and eight rebounds across 13 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 win against the Warriors.
The former All-Star made of most his mark in the second, leading the Lakers in points (10) and rebounds (four) for the quarter, but mostly sat out the game so the team could combat Golden State's smaller rotations. Howard should flourish with the minutes given to him, but he may see his value dip should the Lakers continue to play it close with teams focused on small ball.
