Lakers' Dwight Howard: Produces in win
Howard had 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Mavericks.
Howard now has back-to-back double-digit scoring games, but he also has six blocks over his last three games. Having scored 10-plus points in three of his last six games, Wihteside only has 9.7 points per contest.
