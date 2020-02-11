Lakers' Dwight Howard: Records seventh double-double

Howard produced 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-4 FT) and 15 rebounds across 25 minutes in Monday's 125-100 win over the Suns.

Howard joined Anthony Davis in taking full advantage of Deandre Ayton's absence. He shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor, continuing a four-game run where he's completing a staggering 90 percent of his shots.