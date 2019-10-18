Lakers' Dwight Howard: Resting Friday
Howard will be rested for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The Lakers are resting virtually their entire regular rotation in the final exhibition tune-up as they turn their attention to the regular season opener Tuesday against the Clippers.
