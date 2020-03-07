Lakers' Dwight Howard: Rough outing vs. Bucks
Howard posted zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one steal in 10 minutes during Friday's 113-103 victory over the Bucks.
In addition to scoring no points handing the ball over to the Bucks twice, Howard committed four fouls. It was one of his worst nights of the season, and coach Frank Vogel ultimately ended up playing JaVale McGee 20 minutes.
