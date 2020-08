Howard finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and six boards in 20 minuted of a 131-122 win against Portland on Saturday.

Howard continued to provide his team with valuable minutes off the bench, as he was the only member of the Lakers to finish in double-digits who was not on the floor at the opening tip. Howard has now scored double-digits in each of his last two games and averaged seven rebounds per game in the series.