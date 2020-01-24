Lakers' Dwight Howard: Scores 14 in starting role

Howard put up 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 win over the Nets.

Howard made his first start of the season in this game because Javale McGee was out with an illness. He provided his team with some appealing effort, and was one of three Lakers players to score in double figures by half-time. While Howard is producing better fantasy value than he did last season, he's still off the radar in most shallower leagues unless a fantasy owner is desperate for a few blocks and a nice field-goal percentage. Because McGee is out with an illness, and isn't dealing with any type of lengthier injury, Howard's spike in workload could be just a flash in the pan, unless head coach Frank Vogel decides he liked what he saw from the 34-year old in a starting role.