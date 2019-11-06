Lakers' Dwight Howard: Scores six points in 24 minutes

Howard finished with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), six boards, and one block in 24 minutes of a 118-112 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Howard played significantly more minutes than starting center JaVale McGee, but was not nearly as effective of an option in the contest. The game came just two days after his second double-double of the season, and the veteran wasn't able to turn it on for the second consecutive night. Los Angeles plays Miami on Friday.