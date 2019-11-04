Lakers' Dwight Howard: Solid double-double in win

Howard had 14 points (7-7 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench during the Lakers' 103-96 win at the Spurs on Sunday night.

Howard continues to come off the bench for the Lakers, but has registered at least 20 minutes in three of Los Angeles' last four games -- he has racked up double-doubles in two of those outings, while posting multiple blocks in every single appearance thus far. Howard's upside will be limited if he continues to come off the bench, but he has done enough of late to warrant decent fantasy consideration. The Lakers will play on the road Tuesday at Chicago.