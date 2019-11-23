Lakers' Dwight Howard: Solid off bench

Howard posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block in Friday's 130-127 win against the Thunder.

While JaVale McGee has acted as the Lakers' de-facto starting center, it's been Howard who has been far more productive, averaging 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game despite playing just career-low 20.3 minutes per game. McGee and Howard figure to rotate frequently, but Howard certainly has viability in deeper leagues given his defensive abilities.