Howard will start Thursday's Game 4 against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard's move to the starting lineup will send JaVale McGee to bench. After a strong performance in Game 1, the big man posted a pair of quiet performances the past two contests. He'll be used primarily as a defensive asset to matchup with Nikola Jokic, but Howard has shown he can score when given the opportunity.