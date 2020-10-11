Howard is expected to shift to the bench for Sunday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard made an impact early in the series, but his play has tailed off of late, and he was a glaring negative for the Lakers in Friday's Game 5 loss. As a result, the Lakers will shake up the lineup and go with a smaller unit featuring Alex Caruso as another perimeter-oriented option.