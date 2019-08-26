Lakers' Dwight Howard: To sign 'summer contract'

Howard is expected to sign a "summer contract" with the Lakers, providing him with zero salary protection, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

Following the loss of DeMarcus Cousins (knee) for the season, Los Angeles is expected to come to terms with Howard, though they'll protect themselves by signing him to a non-guaranteed deal. According to Marks, the Lakers will pay Howard $14,490 per day starting on Oct. 21, and they're also expected to include an Exhibit 9, meaning the team would only owe the big man $6,000 if he picks up an injury and is waived prior to the start of the 2019 campaign.