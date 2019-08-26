Lakers' Dwight Howard: To sign 'summer contract'
Howard is expected to sign a "summer contract" with the Lakers, providing him with zero salary protection, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
Following the loss of DeMarcus Cousins (knee) for the season, Los Angeles is expected to come to terms with Howard, though they'll protect themselves by signing him to a non-guaranteed deal. According to Marks, the Lakers will pay Howard $14,490 per day starting on Oct. 21, and they're also expected to include an Exhibit 9, meaning the team would only owe the big man $6,000 if he picks up an injury and is waived prior to the start of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Finalizing move to Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Dwight Howard: Drawing interest from Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Dwight Howard: Healthy again•
-
Grizzlies' Dwight Howard: Traded to Memphis•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Exercises 2019-20 option•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...