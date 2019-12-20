Lakers' Dwight Howard: Unable to deliver Thursday

Howard ended with just two points, four rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 loss to Milwaukee.

Howard was unable to replicate his performance from Tuesday, doing very little in his 15 minutes. Anthony Davis was back in the lineup and that was really all it took for Howard to lose any momentum he had. Any time Davis is forced out, both Howard and JaVale McGee could have limited value. However, with Davis on the floor, both are only deep league assets.