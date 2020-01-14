Lakers' Dwight Howard: Vintage performance Monday

Howard totaled 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 128-99 victory over the Cavaliers.

Howard turned back the clock, delivering multiple season-highs as the Lakers cruised to another victory. He continues to take advantage of the situation with Anthony Davis (back) missing his third straight game. Howard has actually been a fringe top-100 player over the past two weeks, serving as a viable standard league asset. Davis could return as soon as Wednesday which would likely impact Howard, making him a tough hold in competitive situations.