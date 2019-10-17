Lakers' Dwight Howard: Will come off bench Wednesday
Howard will come off the bench Wednesday against the Warriors, Mark Medina of USA Today reports
Howard will be replaced in the starting lineup by JaVale McGee for Wednesday's rematch with the Warriors. In Monday's 104-98 win, the veteran center totaled 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, four rebounds and a block in just 22 minutes of run against a depleted Warriors' frontline, making Howard an interesting DFS option Wednesday.
