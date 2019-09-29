Play

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Works with starting unit

Howard ran with the first unit at Sunday's practice, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Coach Frank Vogel said he used a starting five of Howard, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley and LeBron James, and he noted that the group "had their way" with the second unit. Nothing is set in stone at this point, but this is a positive sign for Howard, who may have a slight edge over JaVale McGee in the battle for the starting center spot. Given his history as one of the league's most dominant rebounders and shot-blockers, Howard does carry some level of intrigue, though he'll have to prove he can stay healthy and focused as he joins his fifth team in as many seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories