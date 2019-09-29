Lakers' Dwight Howard: Works with starting unit

Howard ran with the first unit at Sunday's practice, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Coach Frank Vogel said he used a starting five of Howard, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley and LeBron James, and he noted that the group "had their way" with the second unit. Nothing is set in stone at this point, but this is a positive sign for Howard, who may have a slight edge over JaVale McGee in the battle for the starting center spot. Given his history as one of the league's most dominant rebounders and shot-blockers, Howard does carry some level of intrigue, though he'll have to prove he can stay healthy and focused as he joins his fifth team in as many seasons.