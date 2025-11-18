Vincent (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Tuesday is set to be Vincent's first appearance since Oct. 26 in Sacramento. The veteran guard is in line to play a reserve role in the Lakers' backcourt, likely leaving him with minimal fantasy appeal. For the year, Vincent has averaged 3.7 points, 2.3 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes per game over three outings.