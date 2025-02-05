Vincent (knee) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Vincent will suit up for his second consecutive contest following a three-game absence due to a left knee contusion. Over his last five outings, the 28-year-old has averaged 7.0 points and 2.2 assists across 23.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Upgraded to probable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Puts up nine points in return•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Cleared to play vs. New York•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Now expected to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Iffy for Saturday•