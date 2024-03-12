Coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday that Vincent (knee) has been cleared for non-contact work, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vincent continues to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and hasn't played since Dec. 20. At the beginning of March, Shams Charania reported that Vincent was targeting a mid-to-late March return, and the point guard appears on track with that estimate. However, even if he's cleared to suit up soon, Vincent would presumably be limited to a reserve role and operate under a strict minutes restriction, as he's appeared in just five games this season. Vincent's potential return would be a nice boost to the Lakers' postseason chances, but it likely won't impact fantasy hoops.