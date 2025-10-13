Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Coming off bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vincent isn't part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against Golden State, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Vincent started the Lakers' previous exhibition contest, but with Austin Reaves back in action, Vincent will return to the second unit. Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura, Jared Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton make up the starting five Sunday.
More News
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Drops team-high 16 points•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Available, starting Sunday•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Not playing Friday•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Returns for full practice Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Muted impact in Game 5 loss•