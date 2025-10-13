Vincent isn't part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against Golden State, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vincent started the Lakers' previous exhibition contest, but with Austin Reaves back in action, Vincent will return to the second unit. Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura, Jared Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton make up the starting five Sunday.