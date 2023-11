Vincent is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to left knee soreness, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Vincent is a new addition to the injury report, having previously dealt with a back issue in the preseason. Vincent has played a sizable role this season with 28.3 minutes per contest, so the Lakers will need Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell to take on even more reps. Cam Reddish (foot) and Max Christie could potentially be more involved as well.