Vincent chipped in six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one assist and one block over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 victory over Minnesota in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Vincent hasn't made the same impact in the playoffs as during the regular season, totaling nine points and two assists through two games. However, he's the clear top guard off the bench for coach JJ Redick, totaling 44 minutes compared to Jordan Goodwin's 13.