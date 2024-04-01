Vincent (knee) recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 116-104 win over the Nets.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 20 and making just his sixth appearance of the season, Vincent settled into a modest role off the bench, filling the rotation spot that had previously belonged to either Max Christie (three minutes) or Cam Reddish (two minutes). Vincent didn't light up the box score and is unlikely to gain fantasy relevance over the final two weeks of the regular season unless the Lakers opt to hold out players such as LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves for rest or minor injuries. Vincent could, however, see a slight uptick in minutes if the Lakers feel he's a better fit on the second unit than Spencer Dinwiddie.