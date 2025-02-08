Now Playing

Vincent is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Pacers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent will enter the starting lineup with LeBron James (ankle) out. Vincent is averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.4 minutes across his five starting appearances this season.

