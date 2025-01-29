Vincent (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, DDaniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent has missed the last two games for the Lakers and could be trending toward missing a third straight game Thursday in Washington. The veteran guard has been playing well lately, but this knee issue has been a bit of a hiccup for him, forcing head coach JJ Redick to explore other options in the backcourt. If Vincent cannot play against the Wizards, the Lakers could lean on Shake Milton and Bronny James to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.