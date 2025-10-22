Vincent amassed three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Warriors.

Vincent drew the start Tuesday, but his impact on this game was quiet limited. The offense in Los Angeles will run through Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves while LeBron James (sciatica) is sidelined, and if Tuesday was any indication, Vincent will struggle to hold much fantasy appeal despite his role as a starter.