Vincent (knee) is out Tuesday against Dallas, but he is expected to ramp up activity throughout the Lakers' upcoming three-game road trip, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vincent has been sidelined by a left knee effusion since Oct. 30. However, he hasn't officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, and a rematch against San Antonio on Friday could profile as a realistic return date for the 27-year-old.