Vincent (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent's downgrade comes as a bit of a surprise considering he was deemed probable on the Lakers' initial injury report. The guard has appeared in just one game since the start of November due to a left knee injury. If Vincent ends up sitting, Max Christie, Austin Reaves and Jalen Hood-Schiffino will be the likely candidates to see more minutes.