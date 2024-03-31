Vincent (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vincent has appeared in just one game since Oct. 30, missing 46 straight games due to a knee effusion that ultimately transpired to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Vincent had been targeting a return in late March, and the 27-year-old will meet his goal in the nick of time. Addressing his return Sunday, Vincent said "I wouldn't step on that court if I didn't feel like I could help my team win games." He proceeded to acknowledged that his role and minutes are not for him to decide, but he clearly appears to be confident in his health. It will be interesting to monitor if Vincent's shooting and ability to initiate offense shake off enough rust to carve out a sizable role down the stretch.