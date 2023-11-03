The Lakers announced Thursday that Vincent will be out for at least the next two weeks with a left knee effusion, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

According to McMenamin, the Lakers first plan to re-evaluate Vincent at the end of the two-week period, so he can be ruled out for at least the next seven games, with a high likelihood he misses additional contests beyond that. The Lakers have had some tough luck in the injury department early on in the season, but Vincent's absence could pave the way for younger players such as Max Christie and Cam Reddish to see more opportunities on the second unit.