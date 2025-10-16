Vincent logged 22 points (6-15 FG, 4-4 FT, 6-11 3Pt) and three assists over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 121-94 loss to the Mavericks.

The Lakers weren't expected to win this match due to the conservative approach they are taking with their starters. With Luka Doncic (rest) riding the pine, Vincent assumed the point guard role and found great success beyond the arc, draining six three-pointers in the loss. It's an ecouraging line for Vincent, who will be quire useful as a second-unit replacement.