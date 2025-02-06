Vincent (knee) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Vincent has been dealing with a left knee contusion, but that won't prevent him from playing in Thursday's game against the Warriors. The veteran guard has turned things around this season in Los Angeles after a disappointing first season with the team last year, averaging 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
