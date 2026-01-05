Vincent (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Vincent has been upgraded to questionable after missing the Lakers' last eight games due to a back strain. If the 29-year-old guard is cleared to play Tuesday, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Nick Smith and Dalton Knecht. Across six appearances (two starts) in December, Vincent averaged 5.7 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in 21.2 minutes per contest.