Vincent (oblique) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Vincent left Saturday's game against the Kings after seven minutes of action with an oblique strain. He wasn't able to practice Monday, but the Lakers will re-evaluate the guard Tuesday. If he's unable to play, there could be more minutes available for Dalton Knecht.
